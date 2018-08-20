1922—2018
Ruth Jayne-Mize died peacefully on August 15 in Napa, CA at the age of 95. Ruth is survived by her children, Don and Bob, and her granddaughters, Katy and Jessie. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Stuart, and her second husband of 10 years, Clayton Mize.
Ruth was born in 1922 in Magdeburg, Germany, to Leo and Elizabeth Dyga. She emigrated to the U.S. in 1929, becoming a citizen 10 years later. She married Stuart in 1943, and graduated from Columbia Union College a year later. Ruth later earned a Master’s degree at San Francisco State in 1970, and enjoyed a lengthy career teaching school full and part-time and continuing as a substitute teacher well into her retirement.
Ruth was an avid reader, played the piano, enjoyed bird watching, and traveled extensively all over the world, visiting 72 countries. She was an active and dedicated member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church who volunteered frequently and traveled to other countries to help in the construction of schools and churches.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Rd, in Napa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maranatha Volunteers Int’l. at 990 Reserve Drive, Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678-1387.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Ruth’s friends and neighbors for their many kindnesses, as well as the staff at the Meadows and Continuum Hospice for their care. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.