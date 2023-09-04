NAPA - Ruth (Ruthie) Ann McClure was born in Elgin, IL, to Les and Ruth Villars and she and her family moved to Monte Vista, CO, when she was young. She was married to her first husband, Andy Metz, of Monte Vista, CO, in 1955, and they had their first child, Kristi, in 1961, and their second child Michael, came along in 1964. She married her second husband Michael McClure from Center, CO, in 1972. Ruthie moved with Michael and her two children to American Canyon, CA, in the early 1970s.

Ruthie held various jobs but loved being a homemaker the most. She devoted her life to her husband and children. However, she did find time to participate in activities with the local city council and spoke fondly of the people and events she participated in during that time. She also enjoyed attending church services at Hopewell Baptist Church and loved her visits with Pastor Ray.

After the death of her beloved Michael, she moved to The Meadows in Napa, CA, where she lived until the time of her passing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael McClure. She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Thompson (Luke) of Colorado Springs, CO; Michael Metz (Vicki) of Napa, CA. Grandchildren: Ryan Thompson and Katie (Metz) Mutate; and one great-grandchild.

Ruthie has requested no services. She will be interred privately in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home at claffeyandrota.com.