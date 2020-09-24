× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1929—2020

Sally Gunby (91) of Napa, CA and Albuquerque, NM entered into eternal rest on 9/21/20.

Born September 12, 1929 to Frank & Marie Frabizio in Cokedale, CO, she was raised and educated in Sunnyside, UT and Trinidad, CO and a resident of Vallejo and Napa, CA since 1953 and since 2017 of Albuquerque, NM. Mom cherished her upbringing and shared many stories about her 4 sisters and a happy family that lived in a small coal mining town. Money was scarce, but they had lots of love.

Mom & Dad met at a dance in 1957 and married in 1959. Ballroom dancing was an important aspect of their lives until health problems stopped their dancing in 2013. She was employed at Breuners Furniture and Morris Plan Savings & Loan in Vallejo, CA until she married Dad. A stay at home mom, she was a devoted mother who loved to sing nursery rhymes. Mom had a beautiful soprano voice and sang with the Mother Singers, The Entertainers and the Choral Society at many functions in Napa. She was also a member of the Ballroom Dancers, Sons of Italy, Italian Catholic Federation, and the St. Thomas Aquinas Church where she served on the Alter Guild.