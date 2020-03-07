1943—2020

Samuel “Bob” Magee passed on Feb 22, 2020 at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA after a 2 year battle with cancer. Born in Calistoga, CA on 8/18/1943 and spent most of his life in St Helena, CA. Bob retired from a long career at Sunshine Foods to Sacramento, CA in 2010.

Bob graduated from St Helena High School in 1961 before marrying Claire Edington on 8/16/1964.

He is survived by wife Claire, son Tracy, Daughter Leslie, sister Charlene and 6 grandchildren.

A memorial service for Bob is being held at Creekside Community Church at 1050 Hagen Road in Napa, CA on March 13, 2020 at 1 pm. All friends are invited to attend.