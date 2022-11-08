NAPA - Samuel Creason, of Napa, CA, followed Eugenia, his wife of 57 years, into eternity on November 9, 2021. Fittingly, he always considered her to be his compass.

Sam was born in Chico, CA, to Samuel Creason and Ada Frances Creason and attended local schools in that area. He enlisted in the Army and served from 1952 to 1955, including a year in Korea.

After his service, he attended Chico State College, where he met and married Eugenia, a fellow student. After graduating in 1959, he spent several years as a chemist with Aerojet-General in Sacramento, before moving to Illinois and earning, with Eugenia's support, a PhD in chemistry from Northwestern University in 1973. His career with the Process Instruments Division of Beckman Instruments and its successors in southern California began shortly after and lasted until his retirement in 2004.

Sam's passions included opera, particularly Wagnerian opera, and the travel that he enjoyed with Eugenia. Together, they experienced 103 operas in the US and nine foreign countries for a total of 451 performances. In the 1980s, they built a gasoline-powered car for his commute and later converted it to a fully electric vehicle. Sam liked to point out that he literally had placed his life into Eugenia's hands, since she had done all the welding and had assembled the brakes. Also during that time, he authored a book titled "How to Build a Microcomputer and Really Understand It." In later years, he was a volunteer for the Long Beach Opera. An interest in music and computers continued until his death.

Sam lived a full life, always feeling that he enjoyed more than his share of good fortune.

He is survived by Pamela, his daughter; Stuart, his son; Alice, his daughter-in-law; and many friends.