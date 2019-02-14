1937—2019
Sandra Ann Jensen peacefully passed away with her sister by her side, on February 5. Sandra was born in Rockford, Illinois, September 8,1937, to Doris and Kai Jensen. She had three sisters, three half brothers and three half sisters. At two she moved to California. She graduating from Oakland High in 1955. After working and raising her sons she still managed to graduate in 1995 from SF State University with a BA in Liberal Studies.
She moved to Napa and acquired New Horizons Montessori School, retired in August of 2016. She shared a special connection with her students. Her wonderful dog Ben, would go with her to school. For eight years Sandra and Lorraine took the children to Russian River for a week.
Sandra went on several trips, caravanned with a group of friends to Baja, Paris with friends, Denmark with her sister to visit family and see where her father grew up, England to see the queen, cruised to Alaska, and cruised to Mexico.
She was a devoted mother to her three sons Kent, Kris, and Kai. Always giving her unconditional love and support. She leaves nine grandchildren and three great grand children. Sandra loved dominos, board game and playing pool, competed with her sister Lorraine. Sandra was a young sole and was always ready to have ice cream. She would open her home to any animal in need. Sandra kept in contact with her childhood friend, Emma, they would enjoy lunch, and talk about growing up in San Francisco.
Sandra was a great mother, sister, teacher, and friend. We loved her dearly and will miss her forever.