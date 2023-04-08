Sandra June Morris, 76, passed away April 6, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, AZ, with her brother Tom Morris, and niece Julie Peixoto, by her side. A native of California, she was born at Stanford Hospital when it was located in San Francisco, CA. She was the middle child with older twin sisters and a younger brother.

She is survived by her brother, Tom Morris (Janice) of Indiana; her nieces: Julie Peixoto of Oregon, and Allison Hadfield (Scott) of Arizona; her nephew, David York of Texas; great-nieces: Sierra Sparks and Miranda Iverson of Oregon, Aimee McLaughlin and Raegan York of Arizona; great-nephew, Dane York of Arizona; and by her great-great-nephews: Lucas and Noah Sparks; and great-great-niece, Sadie Sparks of Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her twin sisters: Connie Wonder and Carol Strain; and her father, Gordon Morris; and her mother, Libby Morris.

A private service was held in her honor. Sandra was loved deeply by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. As a lover of poetry, one of Sandra's favorite quotes by T.S. Elliot was:

"We shall not cease from exploration; And the end of all our exploring; Will be to arrive where we stared; And know the place for the first time."