Sandra Swetnam McIlmoyl

Jan. 13, 1949 - March 10, 2023

ST. HELENA - Sandra Swetnam McIlmoyl, 74, a 30-year St. Helena resident, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Sandy was born January 13, 1949, in Lexington, KY, and spent her early years cultivating a lifelong love of horses and dogs. She would ride her horse farm to farm with friends and had many stories of farm life. After graduating high school in Lexington and attending college at Georgetown College, Sandy applied her remarkable intelligence to a variety of jobs. In every professional setting, Sandy set the bar for integrity and an unfailing ability to inspire quick trust in her capabilities.

Sandy met her cherished husband, William "Father Mac" McIlmoyl in Daytona Beach, FL, where they were married on June 8, 1985. They welcomed their beloved daughter, Biz Merry McIlmoyl, to the world on July 25, 1987, in Evanston, IL, where Father Mac was attending seminary. Always one to enjoy city life, Sandy loved living near Chicago and relished the environment and all it had to offer.

Sandy, Father Mac, and Biz moved to St. Helena in 1993. Sandy flawlessly managed to raise Biz as always her top priority and simultaneously work in a variety of roles with fiscal responsibilities. During a portion of this time, Sandy took the early ferry daily to San Francisco to work and back. Sandy always did what was needed and was a never-ending source of dependability for her family.

Sandy and Father Mac welcomed a son to their family when Biz married Tyler Neiburger in St. Helena in 2020. Sandy was immensely proud of Biz's work as a nurse practitioner and Tyler's work as a firefighter with the St. Helena Fire Department. Favorite evenings for Sandy in recent years were cooking delicious family dinners with "both her kids" home and relaxing.

Sandy was also remarkably talented artistically. She was a painter, knitter, jeweler, and had an impeccable sense of design and color. She carried her love of dogs throughout her life and almost always had a well-loved canine at her side. Sandy's and Mac's yard is filled with plants she chose and cultivated, creating peaceful settings for conversation and being together with those she loved.

For those who knew and loved her, Sandy was the ultimate source of "truth." She was always ready with a listening ear and an insightful opinion and guidance. She will be deeply missed and always loved.

Surviving family includes her husband, the Rev. William "Father Mac" McIlmoyl, their daughter, Biz McIlmoyl, and son-in-law, Tyler Neiburger.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. A reception will follow and all are welcome.