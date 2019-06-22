1939—2019
Sara Sue Mairs (Sue, as she was known) passed away peacefully early morning on June 12, 2019. She was born April 12, 1939 in Attica, Fountain, Indiana to Ray Kennedy and Fern (Finch). She moved to Napa when she was young and attended Napa High School. Sue met her best friend Rena Chastain in high school, a friendship that lasted 67 years. Sue was a member of Cavalry Church for many years and Napa Valley Baptist Church. She was very active with her church, working in the kitchen (feeding the sheep) and worked at Vacation Bible School. She also ran a house cleaning business for some time.
She was preceded in death by her husband Al Mairs. They were married on Valentine’s Day, 1969 in Reno. They have a daughter from their marriage. Sue has two children from a previous marriage. She and Al raised the three kids, three grandchildren, and have three other grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Known as Ga Ga to all grandkids. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is with God now, so we know she is in good hands.
A Graveside Service is to be held at Tulocay Cemetery on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 am. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.