Sarah Ann Wagner

1933-2020
Sarah, or Sally as she was lovingly known, passed away peacefully at St. Helena Hospital with her daughter sharing the family’s love by her side. She was from a small farm in Luzerne County Pennsylvania. As a young girl, she was always responsible, caring and committed to her family. She followed that passion and her older sister, Janet Hindson, into Nursing at Thomas Jefferson Nursing Diploma School in Philadelphia PA. While in training she met the love of her life, John Wagner. They were married shortly after and didn’t leave each other’s side for sixty-one years.
She and John, who passed away last April, moved to Pittsburgh where they loved and cared for their two children, Richard Wagner and Janet Wagner Todd, while they both worked. Sally was an Emergency, Home Health and IV Nurse throughout her forty years. John worked at the University of Pittsburgh, Falk School where they started their first of many gourmet clubs. She was President of her beloved Jeff Alumna Association for years.
Sally was known for enjoying all things sweet, being a crossword puzzle queen, and traveling to as many countries as possible to taste all the desserts. Highlights were traveling to Australia where she felt immediately at home and another was meeting Leslie Caron, Gigi, in France after enjoying an incredible evening with her family.
Sally and John retired to the Jersey Shore where they walked the beach in search of sea glass and beautiful sunrises. They moved to St. Helena CA to be near their daughter, Janet and her husband Zane in 2012. Sally most recently lived in Calistoga where she continued to be the caring family matriarch and strong woman to the end.
Sarah is survived by her son, Rip Wagner and his wife, Janet (New Jersey), her daughter, Janet Todd, and her husband, Zane (Calistoga, CA), her brother-in-law, Rip Wagner and his wife, Rosanne (New Jersey), her niece, Alexis Wagner and her husband Phil (New Jersey) and nephew, Glen Wagner and his wife, Karen (New Jersey), and three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Jersey Shore this summer for both Sarah and John. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hungtington’s Disease Society of Americas or Girls on the Run Napa & Solano.
