Scott Benjamin Goldie, 56, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 in San Jose, California. An open house reception will be held on the afternoon of Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his parent's home in Cle Elum, Wa. For more details, please email sgoldiegs2021@gmail.com

Scott was born January 13, 1965 in Deer Lodge, Montana. When he was young, his family moved to Port Angeles, Washington and it was there that he grew up and attended the local schools. He graduated from Port Angeles High School and went on to attend the International School of Business, studying for part of his time in Nairobi, Kenya. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in International Business and later earned his master's degree from Northwestern University in Chicago.

From a very young age, Scott had a knack for being an entrepreneur. He started his first business - SBG Enterprises - at the age of 14, owning and operating cigarette vending machines. He would later go on to build relationships across the globe with investors and business partners, opening many doors for his entrepreneurial talents. Scott had his hand in many enterprises including being a founding partner in Brookstreet Development in Newport Beach, California, Coastal Nursery in Santa Cruz and founder and CEO of Golden Seed, the first cannabis company in the United States to be qualified by the SEC to sell stock in a private company to the general public.