Scott C. Lambert, Jr.

March 26, 1941 - Aug. 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO - A native San Franciscan, Scott died on Aug. 16, 2023, in Napa Valley at the age of 82, in the presence of his beloved wife and daughters, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Scott was a connoisseur of life's pleasures, actively seeking out and cultivating beauty. He dedicated his life to pursuing his passion for literature, poetry, and music. His joy in distilling the intense essences of the human experience inspired others, moving them to emotional responses.

He will be remembered by his friends as a gentleman who made the world a kinder and more elegant place, with a sweet, sometimes mischievous, smile, and profound, insightful comments.

Friends are welcome to join us for a celebration of Scott's life at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin on Union Street in San Francisco, at 10 AM, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, followed by a reception.

Condolences can be left at Legacy.com.