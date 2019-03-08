Sean Eric Smith

1970—2019
Sean “Bubba” Smith, age 48 of Napa, CA passed away on March 7, 2019. Sean was born in Panorama City, CA. He graduated from Vintage High School and played center for the Vintage Crushers when they won the 1986 Section Championship. Sean continued his love for football by having dedicated his time to coaching in the Vintage football program. He did anything he could to enrich the lives of hundreds of young men he coached. Sean is survived by mother, Jackie Foltz, step dad, Stan Foltz, brothers, Kenny Smith (Carrie Smith), Keith Smith, Zack Beers, (Cathie Beers), sisters, Melissa Johnson, Lori Hurtt, (Joe Hurtt), Chrissy Meyer, (Jason Meyer), nieces, Taylor Smith, Ally Johnson, Shea Meyer, Ryland Hurtt, Adeline Hurtt, nephews, Tanner Beers, and Gage Beers. He loved the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Rams, spoiling his nieces and nephews,, the kids in his neighborhood, making people laugh, and his latest, woodworking. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Napa, CA.