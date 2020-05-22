Selma Marie Cooney

Selma was born on July 13, 1934 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where her father was working for the Army Corps of Engineers. Soon the family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where Selma grew up. On June 1, 1957, she married Billy Joe Cooney. After stops in Cleveland, Los Angeles and Woodland, they settled in Napa in 1968 when Bill joined Radiology Medical Group of Napa.

Selma and Bill loved traveling and had the opportunity to see much of the world. They always planned something special for their anniversary, and highlights included dinner at the Eiffel Tower and wading in the Arctic Ocean. They also enjoyed golf and were longtime members of Napa Valley Country Club. Selma was an active member of Napa Valley Lutheran Church (and formerly Emmanuel Lutheran Church), including coordinating a group making quilts for Lutheran World Relief and occasionally playing the organ. She and Bill started playing bridge while Bill was in medical school, and she continued to play regularly with two groups. Bowling was an activity they greatly enjoyed in their early years in Napa, belonging to leagues at Bel Air Bowl. Selma served two terms as president of the Napa High School Band Boosters and the Medical Alliance, a group in which she remained active even after Bill retired. For many years she volunteered at The Table serving meals to the hungry, an activity which is a very special memory to her granddaughter who joined her when visiting.