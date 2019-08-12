Shane Lowell Fahrion-DeWilde

1969 – 2019
In Loving Memory
Shane was born on March 22, 1969 in Vallejo, Ca to Sally Ogletree and Theodore DeWilde. Shane had an avid love for motorcycles since he was a young boy and there was never a time in his life he didn’t own a few motorcycles for pleasure rides or tinkering. His son Jake was born in 1991 and he bought him his first bike before the birth. His daughter Vanessa “Ness” was born in 1992 and was “his girl”. Shane worked in law enforcement and served as a Marine Corps Reservist. He also had a love and knowledge for computers and had a career in computers when he met and married his wife Teresa in 2000. Shane loved his many tattoos and each one had a special meaning behind it. He enjoyed several cruises with his wife and spending time on long bike rides, he loved to cook and collect cookbooks and discuss recipes. He claimed the name POP’z proudly when his grandson Bryson was born and that was the name he claimed from that day forward.
Shane was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and a brother. He is survived by his, mother Sally Ogletree, wife Teresa , his two children, Jake and Vanessa, his sister Shiloh Fehring, brother Kris Fahrion, brother Mike DeWilde, Grandsons Bryson and Brody Wright and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Shane would love if people donated to The Wounded Warriors Project or to The Semper Fi Fund.
Celebration of his life will be held at the Lions Hall 101 May Clarksdale, Mo. 64430 on Aug. 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM