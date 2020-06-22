Shannon Marie Falk passed on 06/06/2020. She was born on 10/16/1968 in Fort Huachuca, AZ to proud parents David and Eileen Falk. She is survived by mother Eileen Marie Falk and brother Mark Moreland Falk. Shannon was a Napa girl and graduated form Justin Sienna HS in 1986. She worked as an Accounting Supervisor at Napa Recycling & Waste Services for the majority of her career. Shannon was known for her big heart. She cared for her grandmother Mary Moreland, her boyfriend Gary Wesley, and her father David Falk until last of days. She also cared for her mother Eileen Falk for years as her mom battled dementia. Shannon, AKA, Buddy was the life of the party. She had a playful nature and a giant smile. She loved getting together with her friends. Her friends were her family as she considered them all brothers and sisters. Many of her friends considered themselves part of the Falk family and the Falk house on Twin Oaks Drive as a second home. She was loved by all and is likely arranging a gathering in heaven as we speak. You can find information about her services on everloved.com “Visit Shannon Falk’s Memorial Website”