Sharon Kay (LaPoint) Emmett 1938—2020

Sharon (LaPoint) Emmett passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at her home in Napa, surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born Sept. 4, 1938, to Oscar K. and Margaret LaPoint in Oakland, CA. In 1946, the family moved to Redwood Road in Napa.

Sharon graduated from Napa High School in 1956, and worked for A. H. Smith Insurance in Napa. In February 1961, she married Harry Emmett of Howard Beach, New York, and they raised their family in Campbell, Calif. Sharon worked as a school secretary in Campbell, and after retirement, Harry and Sharon became line dance instructors in several cities in the South Bay. In 2007, they moved back to Napa.

Sharon loved to sew and quilt, and made beautiful keepsakes for family and friends. She also loved to play cards and dominoes, and spend time with her large extended family.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joan LaPoint Douma.