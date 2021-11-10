Sharon L. Carone was born in Albany, California, to Angelina Elizabeth Gray and James Vernal Gray. She grew up in Rodeo, California and attended Hillcrest Elementry School, then John Sweat High School in Crockett, where she met the love of her life, Frank Carone (Sonny). Sharon and Sonny married in 1963 and had two children.

They moved to Timberlake, Ohio in 1971 where Sharon was a homemaker and devoted mother. She demonstrated her strength and devotion in a blizzard in 1977 when the school bus and cars were buried in the snow and she single- handedly walked five children, over four miles, while linked by hands, home from school to the village of Timberlake... That summer the family moved back to California and settled in Calistoga!

Sharon and Sonny, along with Robert and Ana Carone, opened a store in the Calistoga Depot, The Crafty Peddler. Sharon got her Real Estate license in 1980 and in 1986 was a founding member of Calistoga Realty in Calistoga California.

Sharon and Sonny traveled the world in their spare time, having made their way to such places as The Great Wall of China, Antartica, Africa and Australia. They both loved dogs, specifically German Shepards and Bernese Mountain Dogs.

Sharon also enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She was an excellent cook and would create lavish spreads! Her breakfasts were known by all and her son's friends loved the carbo loads and they were delicious. Growing boys always need their food and she never disappointed.

As in all families, there were dark times and during these times she always selflessly stepped up, ran the family, managed the household, generated the income, and took care of the children and for that, she will always be remembered as being GREAT. No one can ever ask more of a person than what she did for her family.

Sharon is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughter Tracy Talbott (her husband Matt) of Cascade, Idaho, her son Trevor Carone (and his wife Rosemary) of Costa Mesa, California, her grandsons; Tristan and Reece Talbott, Connor Carone, granddaughter Violet Carone, In-laws that were as close as siblings, and many nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful person and will not be forgotten.

Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to one of her favorite charities: Calistoga Community Chest, Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Tractor Parade, or Wine Country Animal Lovers.