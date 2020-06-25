× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1941—2020

Sharon Leslie Hartley was born in Albany, California on December 5, 1941 to Leslie F. “Les” and Francis D. “Frankie” Anderson Barnes. The youngest of two siblings, she moved at an early age with her parents and her sister to Napa, California where she lived the remainder of her life. Sharon died peacefully on June 10, 2020.

Sharon attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Napa and St. Vincent Catholic School in Vallejo from which she graduated. Married in 1961 to Richard D. Hartley, they raised three children. After divorcing, she attended Napa Junior College obtaining certification as a bookkeeper and worked as such for her father at Reliable Insulation in Napa and was later employed by several companies over the years until her retirement from Hartley Bookkeeping Service in 2012 at the age of 70.

Creative and athletic, Sharon had a strong appreciation of the arts, music and dance, and sports of which she was an adept softball catcher and was a long time San Francisco Bay Area baseball fan. In addition to being an avid reader, she loved the outdoors, all animal life, camping and travel, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her family.