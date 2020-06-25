1941—2020
Sharon Leslie Hartley was born in Albany, California on December 5, 1941 to Leslie F. “Les” and Francis D. “Frankie” Anderson Barnes. The youngest of two siblings, she moved at an early age with her parents and her sister to Napa, California where she lived the remainder of her life. Sharon died peacefully on June 10, 2020.
Sharon attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Napa and St. Vincent Catholic School in Vallejo from which she graduated. Married in 1961 to Richard D. Hartley, they raised three children. After divorcing, she attended Napa Junior College obtaining certification as a bookkeeper and worked as such for her father at Reliable Insulation in Napa and was later employed by several companies over the years until her retirement from Hartley Bookkeeping Service in 2012 at the age of 70.
Creative and athletic, Sharon had a strong appreciation of the arts, music and dance, and sports of which she was an adept softball catcher and was a long time San Francisco Bay Area baseball fan. In addition to being an avid reader, she loved the outdoors, all animal life, camping and travel, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her family.
A devout Catholic, Sharon was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist, St. Apollinaris, and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Churches in Napa for over 50 years and was an Alter Guild member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Her kind and gracious nature left lasting impacts on those who knew and met her. Her smile and hugs were the best. With heavy hearts, Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Sharon is survived by her children, Brenda Hartley Marciano (Fred), Brian Hartley (Elisabeth), and Thomas Hartley; her grandchildren, Kelly Silverman (Matt), Kevin Marciano (Alicia), Courtney Hartley, and Sujay Pallana Hartley; her great grandchildren, Henry Silverman, and Brooke and Beau Marciano; her sister, Marjorie Barnes Hartley, and her nephew and niece, Chris Hartley and Leslie Manzone.
A private family gathering for internment was held June 23, 2020 at Tulocay Cemetery with Father Gary Sumpter presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon’s name to a charity of choice. Suggested charities are St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Napa; Napa County Humane Society, Napa; or Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa, Napa.
