Sharon Marie Langenbach

On March 29, Sharon Langenbach of Napa, California passed away peacefully at home from pancreatic cancer. Sharon leaves her partner, Lavon Colbert, children Marcene (Sergio), Brett (Anita) cherished grandchildren Pablo, Matias, Catalina, Natalia, Tina, great grandchildren Anthony, Tao, Thais, and Thiago. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of fifty years, John, whom she met while attending Linfield College in Oregon.

Sharon’s first passion was education, assisting English Language Learners at Silverado Middle School. She was also a court appointed special advocate for children (CASA) and the first to welcome new members to her church. Sharon found joy in her lifelong circle of dear friends from “Club,” Napa Valley College Faculty Wives, her yoga group, book club, and a newfound love of road trips and all things associated with “Cowboy.”