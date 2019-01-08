1939—2018
Born in Sacramento on December 1, 1939, Sharon Virginia Nuuhiwa, 79, entered into rest on December 31, 2018 in Modesto, Ca. She is preceded in death by her husband James K. O. Nuuhiwa. Mrs. Nuuhiwa is survived by her loving family; daughter Lisa Forde (husband Brian), son Kevin Nuuhiwa, grandchildren; Megan Rogers (husband Chalmers), Brett Forde, Garret Nuuhiwa, Rory Nuuhiwa and Camryn Nuuhiwa, great-grandchildren Nathaniel and Mia Rogers. Sharon was a resident of Pine Grove and previously of San Carlos/Belmont area. She was in the travel industry, owning and operating Sierra Travel for over 10 years. She was a member of NACTA (National Association of Career Travel Agents) where she enjoyed meeting new people and traveling all around the world. She will be remembered for her independent spirit and her loving heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. P.L. Fry & Son is honored to be serving the Nuuhiwa family. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday January 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at P.L. Fry & Son Chapel 290 N. Union Rd. Manteca, Ca. An online guest book is available for condolences to the family at www.plfryandson.com