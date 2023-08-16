Sharron Elizabeth (Myers) Creach passed peacefully after brief illness July 22, 2023.

She is survived by her brother Richard and sister-in-law, Laurel Myers of Napa. Born in Monroe, UT, October 30, 1939, to Eugene and Olive (Collings) Myers. She was raised in Napa with her siblings Ron, Richard and Rodger. Attending Napa schools and graduating from Napa High School in 1957.

She married her best friend and love of her life Ronald Creach, on August 17, 1964. Together they enjoyed fishing and camping in Hat Creek, where they vacationed twice a year. After Ron died in 2003, Sharron was an active member of the Greater Napa Valley Lions Club and Widowed Seniors Social club. She was an avid bowler, fantastic cook and had a remarkable green thumb. She adored her cats and her beloved conure "Cassie."

She spent her career in the title business in Napa. Working for Ti Cor and Chicago Title, retiring as the Senior Title Officer. Making many friends and a lasting impact on the industry.

She will be dearly missed by her family, leaving several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews who will forever be trying to replicate her salsa recipe!

A private celebration of life will be held for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.