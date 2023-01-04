Shawn D. Blaziek

Aug. 13, 1970—Dec. 24, 2022

Shawn was the oldest child of David Blaziek and Mona Pierce, and the brother of Stacy Blaziek. Shawn had a long marriage of 32 years to Monique Newell. Together they enjoyed going to Bodega bay and spending all their time together.

Shawn was a man of many talents. He was artistic, creative, left handed, a musician and singer. He was also dyslexic. Shawn was a third generation business owner. He owned Blaziek Electric. He was very likable with a great smile.

Shawn died of organ failure. He is survived by his heartbroken family: wife, Monique; son, Christopher; wonderful grandson, Archer; the patriarch of the Blaziek family, Vernon Blaziek; and his loving mother-in-law, Annette Newell; his mother, Mona; loving sister, Stacy; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

We miss your wonderful smile. Until we meet again, RIP Shawn.

A celebration of life is planned for this summer.