Shawn Kevin Yoder

Feb. 16, 1962 - Mar. 10, 2023

NAPA - Shawn Kevin Yoder, 61, born on February 16, 1962 to Nancy and Ottis "Bud" Burdette Yoder in San Rafael, California. He passed away on March 10, 2023, at his residence.

His family then moved to Napa. Shawn attended Pueblo Vista Elementary School, Redwood Middle School, and graduated from Vintage High School in 1981. During high school Shawn met many of his close, life long friends, John, Rich, Randy, Debbie, Patty, Heidi, Carol, and Cindy. His friends and family knew him as a hardworking, creative, generous, and tenacious man, qualities that continued throughout his lifetime. Shawn learned and perfected his trade with Bruce Logan Construction; in 1989 he started his own company, Yoder Construction. He loved taking his children on family vacations to DisneyLand, Twain Harte, Yosemite, Mexico and ski trips to Tahoe.

He was a friend, son, brother, uncle, husband and most importantly a father and grandfather. Shawn loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. His children would describe him as a loving, dedicated, fun father and a jack of all trades. He built their family home and always made sure they had a place to return home to. He is now reunited with his father Ottis.

Shawn Yoder is survived by his wife Karen Lee and their daughter, Natalee Kae; his former wife Cindy Leigh and their children Michael Allen (Sofia Marie) and Jenna Louise (Ben Joel); and grandsons Carson Levi, Chase Matthew-Burdette, and Carter Allen. He also leaves behind his mother Nancy, step-father Bob, step-mother Dorothy, brothers Chris and Mark, sisters Julie and Michelle, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Celebration of Shawn Kevin Yoder's life will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Tulocay Cemetery and Funeral Home, 411 Coombsville Rd. Napa, California. Viewing: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM, ceremony: 1:00 PM, and a reception to follow.