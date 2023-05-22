NAPA - Sheila Alley, Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend passed away at the age of 75 at St. Helena Hospital following a brief illness.

Sheila married Neal Alley on October 31, 1964, they lived in Napa where they raised three children, two Daughters, Cathy, and Regina and son Ronald. Sheila's greatest joy was spending time with family and sitting in her swing with a good book, she was truly loved and will be greatly missed.

Sheila was preceded in death by her father Ryland, her mother Norma, and her oldest Daughter Cathy.

Sheila is survived by her loving husband Neal Alley, her daughter Regina (and Chris) Rae of Napa, her son Ronald (and Heather) Alley of Napa, her Grandchildren Sarah Alley of Napa and Nick (and Katie) Miller and Great Granddaughter, Allison Miller all of Forestville.

Sheila Leaves behind her brother Percey "Dwayne" Oved of Crescent City, brother Jerry (and Maryann) Oved of Napa, brother Ron (and Tandi) Blonigen of Hidden Valley Lake and brother Chuck (and Rosa) Blonigen of Canal Winchester, Ohio.

Memorial Services will be held on June 9 at Treadway & Wigger for Family and a Celebration of Life will be held at Kennedy Park on June 10 @ 12:00 p.m. for Family and Friends to gather..