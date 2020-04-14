× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1955—2020

Sherie Lynn Knudsen, 64 passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband on April 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sherie was born on September 23, 1955 in Gand Rapids Michigan and later moved to Napa California as an adolescent. Sherie attended Vintage high school and Napa Valley College. Sherie retired from a successful 20 year career with AAA emergency road service. Sherie later drove a para transit bus for Vine Go in Napa.

Sherie is survived by her husband of 25 years, 2 children of her own, 4 children through marriage, 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and 1 brother.

Besides spending time with her family and friends Sherie enjoyed traveling, going to the ocean, listening to music, singing, quilting, and caring for her dogs.

Sherie touched many hearts and lives with her unparalleled generosity, kindness, honesty, sense of humor, and love.

Sherie will always be remembered as being a mother to everyone, for having the biggest heart, the brightest smile, a warriors spirit and that she was fiercely loyal.

“I am grateful every day for who God is in my life, I am grateful for the people he has put in my life for me to love. I am truly blessed. When my body is gone please remember my heart. “