1950—2019
Sherlyn (Sherry) Marie Kent, age 69, passed away peacefully July 15, 2019 in Napa CA. with her family at her side. Sherry was born on December 28, 1950 in Glendale, CA to the late Rev. Leslie and Charlotte Little. She was the second daughter born to them, and the second of seven children to eventually arrive. She married James W. Kent in November of 1969 and she is survived by her two daughters, Julie M Ross (Jeff Ross) and Amy J Lair (Richard Lair). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Joshua Kent Ross, Jacob Lair, Gabriel Lair, Nathanial Lair, Abigail Lair and Benjamin Lair. She is also survived by her six siblings, Kathy (Terry) Allison, Kris (Doug) Sipsy, Lori (Jerry)Lyman, Les (Ronnie) Little, Scott (Betty)Little and Kellee (Ted) Myers.
Sherry loved being a homemaker first and foremost, and she worked hard to love not only her daughters, but also her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews, of which she had quite a few.
Sherry worked for Supreme Lending in Napa, California and cherished her job and the people she worked with deeply. Her faith and love in Christ was her priority over all. Serving and loving her family, extended family and church family was definitely her purpose and special gift. Sherry emanated a bright light and a smile with people she knew or even just met. We are all grateful for the legacy of love she left behind.
The family would like to invite Sherry’s friends, church, work family, and her community to celebrate the life and memory of Sherry Kent on August 3, 2019 at 1:00pm at Grace Church located at 3765 Solano Avenue, Napa CA. 94558.