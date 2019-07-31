1973 – 2019
Sheryl “Sherry” Jean Wakin, 45, passed away Sunday at her home in American Canyon surrounded by her family following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Sherry was born to Timothy and Kathleen Wiedinmyer on August 11, 1973 in Monterey, CA and has lived in American Canyon the past 23 years. She worked as a sales rep. in the construction industry for Northwest Cascade and United Site Services. She enjoyed shopping, planting flowers and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Milham Wakin; daughters, Brooke Wiedinmyer, Kathleen Wakin and Kiara Wakin; stepdaughters, Jayme Wise, Leilani Wakin, Vilma Wakin and Deborah Wakin; stepson, Frank Waikin; her parents, Timothy and Kathleen Wiedinmyer; sister, Heather Wiedinmyer; grandmother, Constance Wiedinmyer; and 2 grandchildren, Dominic and Ezrae.
Visitation will begin at 9 AM with funeral services starting at 10 AM Saturday, August 3 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial will follow at St. Vincent’s Cemetery, Vallejo.
Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com