Shirley Ann McCarty

1941—2019
Shirley (Mimi) McCarty is survived by her daughters Brenda Erickson (Kyle), and Rhonda McCarty of Napa. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Lacey Fulford (Chad), Jessica Rhinehart (Stephen), Garrett and Jaden Erickson, Denise Aguilar, Nicole Pieratt, Robert and Scott Polsgrove. Mimi is also survived by her 15 great grandchildren whom she loved very much. Shirley was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 43 years Robert McCarty, her father Jack Crowley, and mother Mildred Crowley.
Shirley was born in Kentucky on November 18, 1941, and grew up in Napa, Ca. where she met her husband, Robert McCarty in 7th grade. She attended Napa High School and was married in Reno, Nv. on November 21, 1959. She volunteered at Northwood Elementary school working as a teachers aide from 1991-1997. Mimi loved the beach, baking, arts and crafts, her dog Mia, and spending time with her “kids”. She had a big heart and a kind soul and will be missed tremendously.
Celebration of life will be held at 2325 Ethel Porter Dr. , Napa, Ca. on Sunday, September 1, open house from 2-5pm.