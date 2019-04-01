Shirley J. Isola died peacefully at her home in Napa, surrounded by her family, on March 28, 2019. She was 83 years old. Shirley was born in Pawnee, OK., on May 7, 1935. Shirley came to Napa in her teenage years, attending and graduating from Napa High School. She met and married Charles J (Joe) Isola in 1954. A devoted housewife and mother, she also worked in retail sales. Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joe, and children Joseph, Lee, and Constance, as well as by 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
At Shirley’s request there will not be a formal service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for immediate family only. Burial will be at Napa Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Kindred Hospice Care would be most appreciated. The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice Care for their thoughtful and caring help, especially Rommel, her nurse. Those who wish to sign her guest book may go to www.treadwaywigger.com.