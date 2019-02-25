Shirley Jean Ciraulo

1932—2019
Shirley passed away on February 19 after a battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Manuel and Jenny Rogers, and wife to Richard Ciraulo.
Shirley was born in San Jose where she attended grammar and junior high. She graduated from San Jose High School in 1950. She went on to graduate from Heald’s Business College and attained her Real Estate license. Shirley worked at Napa State Hospital for over 20 years in Professional Education, the Library and Forensics as a medical secretary.
Shirley leaves behind her husband Richard, her sister Elaine Hansen, her children Janet Hopkins married to Jim Hopkins, Leonard Ciraulo married to Rosa Ciraulo, and Kathleen Lackey married to Anthony Lackey, and her grandchildren Steven Lindsay, Ryan, Blake, Wade, and Michelle Lackey and Lyndsey Lenardon married to James Lenardon, and Jimmy Hopkins, as well as great grandchildren, Chase and Quinn Lenardon.
Shirley and Richard met when they were teenagers then were married for 61 years. They worked together in the apricot dryer and would Shirley would occasionally see Richard when they were going to high school. They met again in their 20’s and were married in 1958.
Shirley loved her gardening, particularly taking care of her roses. Richard and her bowled on the Moose Lodge traveling league. Shirley also bowled on the Sons of Italy women’s bowling team. She was a member of the YLI, a Catholic women’s organization. Shirley was a dedicated member of the Catholic Church where she never missed a Sunday mass until she became ill.
Shirley loved to travel. She went to Europe, South America, Alaska, and a number of states around the East Coast. Shirley loved her outings to the Indian casinos.
Services include a rosary at Tulocay Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 27th at 6pm, with visitation hours from 4-6pm. The funeral is scheduled on Thursday, February 28th at 10am at St. John’s Catholic Church with a private site burial and reception to follow at Tulocay Cemetery and Funeral Home.