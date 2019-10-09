1940—2019
Siena Mondavi O’Connell, age 79, passed away on Friday, October 4th, 2019.
Siena was born on February 22, 1940 in Sacramento, California. She lived most of her life in St. Helena in the Napa Valley, attended St Helena High School where she was a cheerleader, and Sacred Heart in Menlo Park where she was active in athletics. She then attended the University of San Diego.
She married John O’Connell of St Helena on June 7, 1969 and recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Siena will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her husband, John, son Tim (wife Celia, children Carson and Annika), daughter Kate (son Steven), daughter KC (daughters Siena and Bryn), her brothers Marc Mondavi (wife Janice and children Angelina, Alycia, Riana and Giovanna) and Peter Mondavi (wife Katie and children Lucio and Lia), and a wide extended family. She was preceded in death by her daughter Molly.
Siena continued her love of sports playing tennis, water skiing, snow skiing and scuba diving throughout her life. Siena enjoyed her trips to Europe in her younger days and her many travels to Mexico and Twain Harte. As always Siena was accompanied on these adventures with good friends of which she had many. She was beloved by her family and all those who had the joy of knowing her. Her beauty shone both inside and out. She always shared her warm smile, her outgoing personality and her genuine love of people.
Siena will be buried at the Catholic Cemetery in St Helena in a private ceremony followed by a celebration of life with her family and many friends at the Charles Krug Winery Carriage House on Sunday, October 13th at 3:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are welcome to the St. Helena Food Pantry and/or the Napa Humane Society.
May she rest in eternal peace.