Silas Kendrick (Rick) Everett IV

1945—2019
Rick was born to Silas Kendrick Everett III and June Elizabeth Everett. He was born in Alameda and came home to the family home up in Alta Heights, in Napa. As a child, he was stricken with a mild form of polio. After much physical therapy, he overcame polio and was able to play sports. Ricky enjoyed baseball. I remember my mother sitting on her heels catching his fast balls. He was an avid tennis player and excelled at playing the piano.
My brother was very important in my life. When Daddy was away on business, Ricky would stand in for him and take me to the Father-Daughter functions. He was always there for his little sister. After graduating from Napa High, Ricky attended the Napa JC and was voted Student Body President. Soon after, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. It was at this time he refused to be called Rick or Ricky. He would scold his family if they addressed him as such. So, Silas became a member of the Screen Actors Guild. He was in several movies. Most notable are the 1965 movie, Torn Curtain, with Paul Newman and Julie Andrews and the 1987 movie, Baby Boom with Diane Keaton.
His life style eventually transitioned into a business, becoming a distributor specializing in health food and supplements.
Ricky leaves behind his wife Toey of Santa Barbara, his sister Lynn of Napa, his brother Bruce Heckard of Napa and numerous cousins.
Due to my brother succumbing to heart failure, donations may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association.