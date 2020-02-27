Silverio Gonzalez

My first day started in Gasden Arizona, June 20th 1931. As a youth I grew up going back and forth from the U.S. to Mexico. I tried my hands in boxing, bull fighting, and soccer. Along my way I met my wife Rafaela. We had 5 children. My oldest Manuel, Tony, Grace (Chela), Cora and Louis. We first settled in St Helena. I was known for being a hard worker, quick witted and a jokester. On special occasions I would take my family to the ocean. We would meet other families there that included the Reyes, Torres, Verdin, Luna, Madrigal, Mendez, Espinoza, Leija, Partida, and several others. We would lay on the beach, and maybe roast a pig in the sand! I also enjoyed golfing, fishing, “occasionally”... also enjoyed a cold can of Coors, or two, or three.