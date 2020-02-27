Silverio Gonzalez

1931—2020
My first day started in Gasden Arizona, June 20th 1931. As a youth I grew up going back and forth from the U.S. to Mexico. I tried my hands in boxing, bull fighting, and soccer. Along my way I met my wife Rafaela. We had 5 children. My oldest Manuel, Tony, Grace (Chela), Cora and Louis. We first settled in St Helena. I was known for being a hard worker, quick witted and a jokester. On special occasions I would take my family to the ocean. We would meet other families there that included the Reyes, Torres, Verdin, Luna, Madrigal, Mendez, Espinoza, Leija, Partida, and several others. We would lay on the beach, and maybe roast a pig in the sand! I also enjoyed golfing, fishing, “occasionally”... also enjoyed a cold can of Coors, or two, or three.
I then spent time in Rutherford taking care of a private estate. I eventually ended in Napa, this lead me to the place I retired from as foreman at Silverado Golf Course. I spent 37 years in the union.
Due to dementia I was placed at Green Hill Care Home in American Canyon, under the care of Kam Ganton and her staff. While under their care I would participated in many activities. One day I told Kam “I am tired and am ready to go to sleep”.
And now that I have gone to sleep, I leave you with my parting words from one of my favorite song.
‘Good night Irene, good night”
Survived by daughter-in-law Susan, Tony, Grace (Chela), Cora Pena (Johnny), Louis, (Macie Askins)
Grandkids, Karen, Richard, Robert, Little Tony, Deanna Moore, Little Johnny Pena, and many great grandkids.
Surpassed By Wife Rafaela in October 1968, Son Manuel March 2003 and Son In-law Donald Ferguson September 2019
Services will be Monday March 2, 2020 viewing 10AM followed by service at 11AM Tulocay Cemetery 411 Coombsville Rd Napa