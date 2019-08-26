Sister Philomena Geoghegan

1934—2019
Sister Philomena, the youngest of eight children, was born in Ireland to Patrick and Catherine Geoghegan on August 10, 1934. She chose a life of service to God’s people, a life lived for others. Her spiritual motto became, “Not my will but yours be done.” These words were inscribed on the ring she received when she professed her vows as a Sister of Mercy. She accepted the challenge of discerning God‘s will, accepting God‘s will, and living God‘s will. She left home and family in Ireland in 1961 to serve the families of Saint Apollinaris Catholic School in Napa for over fifty years. (When she first arrived she was known by her religious name, Sister Raymond.) She was tireless in her commitment to the education of the children of Saint Apollinaris School, which included first and most importantly the passing on of the treasure of the Catholic Faith to succeeding generations. Sister Philomena died on August 3, 2019 in Galway, Ireland. A Memorial Mass for Sister Philomena will be celebrated at Saint Apollinaris Church, 3700 Lassen Street, Napa, on Tuesday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m.