1958—2019
Stanley Craig Kalapus passed away on February 19, 2019. Craig was born in Brawley, CA in 1958 lived most of his youth in Pinole, CA and graduated from Pinole Valley High School in 1976. He attended Diablo Valley College focused in their Architecture Design and Technology Program and then California State University, Sacramento, CA. Shortly after graduation and switching vocations, he started his medical career in the Radiology Department at Brookside Hospital in San Pablo, CA. Craig became an Echocardiography Technician and moved to San Bruno, CA in the late 1980’s and lived most of the rest of his career in the South Bay before returning to Pinole in 2018.
He worked as a Registered Diagnostic Cardiac Sonographer in a Private Cardiology group in San Francisco and Kaiser Hospital. He was also a Senior Cardiovascular Research Technologist at UCSF and in research at the San Francisco VA Medical Center on projects intended to determine the associations of markers of immune activation with atherosclerosis. Other studies were also conducted related to the independent association between vitamin D insufficiency and higher carotid intima-media thickness in related patients.
Craig was an avid sports fan since childhood. Baseball and anything MLB statistics was his daily topic of conversation. He never missed a televised San Francisco Giants game and went to the stadium after work as often as the commute and ticket sales would allow. Craig grew up attending Oakland Raider games with his family’s season ticket package as well as championship games and a major life highlight was attending the 1976 Super Bowl when the Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings for their first super bowl win. Following his grandparent’s basketball passion, he became a San Francisco Warriors fan when they came to town in 1962. When the Oakland Coliseum Arena opened in 1966, he with the family purchased a season package for their 1970-71 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors. Craig continued to be a passionate Warriors fan throughout his life, never giving up on his team even through the dry years.
Craig loved classic rock n’ roll. He never left the 60’s and 70’s music scene. He attended over 50 live concerts or shows throughout his life seeing all the best bands and tours, and never missed a “Day-On-The-Green”. A talented guitar player himself, both acoustic, electric as well as a song writer, you could frequently find him with a guitar in hand, a head set and staff paper writing out chords for his latest creative sound. He submitted over a dozen songs to the Memphis and Nashville music scene for rock n’ roll song writer competitions.
Craig was a gifted commercial artist for fun. Growing up he always had the best, brown-paper bag book covers with the most popular pen drawings from MAD magazine and his favorite cartoon strips especially Batman and Robin. He could draw anything and continued in high school and college expressing his gift for drawing in many mediums of pencil, pen, charcoal and graphite. Giving many of his pictures he created throughout life away to friends and family you’ll find most of his artwork on the back of bar coasters pinned or pasted as wall art in sports bars throughout the San Francisco bay area.
We send him off in appreciation for his passion for sports, music, art and his career. His passing was peaceful. He was never married and is survived by his mother Marcia Dow Kalapus (Moser) and his Sister, LisaMarie Andersen (Kalapus) and his niece Olivia Marie Andersen, his uncle Jerry Kalapus, aunt Suzanne Kalapus and uncle Wallace Moser and their families. Memorial service burial at sea provided by the Neptune society.