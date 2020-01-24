1941—2020
Stanley E. Ware, Sr. passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was 78.
Stan grew up in the Monterey area and worked as a hardware salesman in Northern California for over 40 years. He was a true salesman and accumulated over one million miles “on the road”. He enjoyed everyone -no matter who they were. Treated all his accounts as family.
Stan and Mary lived and raised their four children in the Napa Valley. He was very active in the Napa Moose and served as President for two terms. His favorite hobby was playing golf with his friends until his health caught up with him.,
Stan is survived by his wife Mary of 58 years, his daughter Patti (Greg) Long, Stanley, Jr.(Lisa), Debbie Ware and Brenda Ware. Loved by his grandchildren: Tommy Long, Jordan Long, Cody Ware, Michaela Ware, Taylor Hill, Garrett Hoover and Brianna Hoover, His Great Grandchildren: Austin Long and Sawyer Long.
He will be missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.