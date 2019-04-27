Stephen Charles Randall

Steve was born on September 28, 1925 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to a large Italian-Irish family. He passed away on April 20, 2019 at his home in Napa, CA.
At 17, Steve joined the Navy and served on the USS DEEDE 263 in the South Pacific. After WWII he enlisted in the Air Force to complete his 20-year career. Steve worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard for 14 years as a Police Officer, as Badge and Pass supervisor, and in the Supply Department until retiring in 1982.
In 1972 Steve married Donna Jackson and became step-father to her four daughters. They made their home in Napa and enjoyed traveling in the RV, camping, fishing and family celebrations. Steve discovered a hidden talent for painting ceramics and wood crafts. He dearly loved time with his grandchildren. He spent 6 years delivering Meals on Wheels and volunteered at Crosswalk Community Church.
Steve leaves his beloved wife, Donna, and his extended family: Daughter, Jeanna (Dave) Walker and children Randall (Codee) Bell, Karen Bell, Kevin (Alexis) Bell, Sam (Lexi) Walker, Laura (Nick) Chesshire; Daughter Becky (Ed Edwards) Peterson and her daughter Jaclyn (Caleb) Snyder; Daughter Bernice Jackson and children Mason Foster and JewelyAnne Quisenberry; and 17 great grandchildren. Steve's daughters from a previous marriage are Shelly and Stacey (Shawn) Daee and Stacey's children Zoe and Zane.
Steve is predeceased by his parents, John and Catherine Repetta, his siblings and step-daughter, Jewely Jackson.
Steve's family is grateful to the Kaiser Hospice team, especially: Justine, Darryl, Jennifer, Janet, Randy, and Dr. Clary for their compassionate care of Steve these last months.
A celebration of life will be at Crosswalk Community Church in Napa on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First St., Napa, CA 94558 or Kaiser Hospice at 975 Sereno Dr., Vallejo CA 94589.