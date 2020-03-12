Stephen Douglas Quandt

Stephen Douglas Quandt

1944 - 2020

1944—2020

Stephen “Steve” Douglas Quandt, long time resident of Napa, passed away suddenly in the early morning hours on Friday, March 6th.

Steve was born in Vallejo, CA on the 29th of March, 1944, to Paul W. and Elizabeth Louise (Jones) Quandt. He attended Westwood Elementary, Ridgeview Jr. H.S. and graduated from Napa Senior High School with the class of 1962.

Steve is survived by his wife Dorothy, his son Tim Quandt and daughter Julie (Quandt) Orr and grandchildren Kyle and Holly Orr.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Napa Valley Marriott Hotel, in the Grand Ballroom, on March 21, beginning at 2 pm and ending at 5 pm.

