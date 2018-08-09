1948—2018
Stephen Henry Heitman passed away on July 26, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Stephen was born on September 30, 1948 in Oakland. He spent his early childhood in Pleasant Hill. He moved to Napa when he was in elementary school. He attended Pueblo Vista Elementatry and Redwood Junior High School. He graduated from Napa High School where he met his wife of 50 years Antoinette D’Adamo. Stephen and Antoinette were married on December 16, 1967.
Stephen worked at Mare Island while earning his A.S. Degree at Napa Valley College. After leaving Mare Island Stephen owned and operated Steve’s Mobile, which later became Heitman’s Automotive. Stephen retired in 2003.
Stephen enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson. He loved the little ones. He was a true Bay Area sports fan. He loved the Giants, Warriors and 49ers. He also enjoyed gardening and working in his yard.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife Antoinette (Toni) Heitman; his daughters, Christine and John Harris; Deana and Michael Cox; and son Matthew Heitman. His three grandchildren Jackson Harris, Madeline Harris and Cody Jensen and great-grandson Lucca Jensen. And his sister Nancy and Dan Hughes.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society here in Napa.
The family is having a private celebration of life. Stephen will always be loved!