1949—2019
Steve passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of 7/24/19 after a short battle with lung cancer. We are grateful his last days were good ones, with minimal discomfort, enjoying time with family and friends.
Steve was born in Napa at the Parks Victory Memorial Hospital. He moved with his family to San Leandro for his childhood and teen years, and back to Napa to attend community college. He also lived in Tracy and at his place in Timber Trails, Avery, California. Steve loved music, especially harmonies, and had a gifted voice. He played the piano, organ, trumpet, and guitar. For years he performed in a band along with his cousin Kirk Brown. He enjoyed restoring cars and fishing with his best friend Greg Lampson (Sacramento) and sons. He also had a passion for gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Robinson, his sister, Mary Beth Rose, and his beloved chihuahua Willie. He is survived by his brothers Mike (Kathy) Robinson and Pat Robinson; his sister, Nancy (Brian) Nunley, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life with us and join us in a reception. We are gathering on Saturday, September 7 at 2pm at the Crosswalk Community Church courtyard, 2590 1st Street, in Napa, to share memories and to comfort each other.