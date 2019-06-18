Stephen (Steve) Leonard Allen crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday June 2, 2019. He was met by his father Ralph, mother Olive Ann, brother Jim, sister Jessica, sons Steve Jr. and Gregory.
He shall be greatly missed by his wife Joan, brothers Michael and Peter, grandson Jeffrey Allen, nieces Alicia Allen, Demry Frankenheimer, nephews Daniel Allen, Jeffrey Allen, Joel Allen and daughter-in-law Gena Allen.
His passing has left a hole in the fabric of the lives of his many friends and associates. Steve found value in every person with whom he had contact and treated everyone fairly. He loved his dogs and was rarely without Chloe and Dingo.
Steve was a man of integrity, honesty and possessed a strong work ethic. He was a talented artist in varied mediums. He was proud being a founder and vineyard master at Sequoia Grove winery. He also helped develop vineyards for Domaine Carneros
A short celebration of life in Steve's honor will be Friday June 28, 2019 at Sequoia Grove 8338 St. Helena Hwy. from 6-8 PM. RSVP attendance to allen.gena@gmail.com.