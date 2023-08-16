SONOMA - Stephen Sinclair Otis, a kind, generous and charismatic spirit, passed peacefully on July 13, 2023, after a courageous six-year battle with a progressive neurological disorder. His wife Suzanne and son Christian, were by his side.

Born March 16, 1959, in San Diego, CA. Stephen was one of six siblings. After elementary school, the family moved to Santa Rosa, CA, where he attended junior high and high school. The majority of Stephen's career was spent in the construction trade. Initially as a carpenter, then ultimately as a contractor. He loved the building profession immensely.

In 1996, he moved to Pagosa Springs, CO, for a few years, where he purchased property and built a home for his family. Coming back to the Napa Valley around 2001, he continued as a contractor. Working on numerous high-end properties, a several wineries, and restaurants, all in the Napa Valley.

Stephen took great pride in his work. He had a knack for dealing with people and problem solving. Many times, when an issue arose on a project, Stephen was able to come up with a solution using his creative lens. Sometimes the solution was a little out there. Yet often, the solution worked!

Hunting, fishing, and golf were some of Stephen's passions. Many fond memories were made on hunting trips with his brothers and Pops.

In 2012, Stephen reconnected with Suzanne. She introduced him to one of her passions, cycling. Rumor has it, Suzanne was supposed to take up golf and Stephen was to take up cycling. Well let's just say Suzanne never did take up golf. Once introduced to cycling, it became Stephen's passion as well. He continued cycling up until the last two years of his life.

Stephen is survived by his wife of ten years, Suzanne Welch; daughter, Tiffany Snook (Gabe); son, Christian; father figure to Ashley; Grandpa O. to Aaden, Noah, Hudson, and Lucy; other Diane Drew and stepmom, Janis. Sisters: Mer (Jill), Chris (Jon), brothers James (Rachael), Mark (Christy) and Paul (Kelly); half-sister, Theresa (Alan). Three stepbrothers and stepsisters. Several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his ever-present black Labrador, Annie. He is predeceased by his Pops, Paul James Otis; and stepfather, Edwin Porter Drew III.

The family owes Suzanne a debt of gratitude for her courage and loving care as his caregiver and source of support in his final years. They would also like to thank Hope Hospice for their amazing care of Stephen in his final weeks.

No services will be held. Stephen's ashes will be spread at a later date.