1952—2019
Steve Marceau, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away at home on May 16th, 2019 at the age of 66 after a year-long battle with bladder cancer.
Steven Bradley Marceau was born in Napa, California, to Edward and Irene Marceau on October 3rd, 1952. He was the youngest of four children and lived his entire life in Napa. He attended St. John’s Catholic school and later graduated from Justin High School in 1970. After high school he earned an associates degree in viticulture from Napa College and would go on to work at Christian Brothers Winery after graduation.
After 8 years at Christian Brothers Winery he went to work at Pinole Point Steel on the galvanizing line as the systems operator and would continue to work there until 2002 when the steel mill closed. After leaving the mill he took a year-long break from work to be with family, but it wasn’t long before he had the itch to go back to work. One day he while reading his morning paper he discovered a help wanted ad for Howell Mountain Sheet Metal and the rest, as they say, is history.
In late 2008, Steve purchased Howell Mountain Sheet Metal and it was renamed as Steve’s Howell Mountain Sheet Metal. He would go on to become a respected HVAC contractor in the north valley and eventually branched out into specialty copper work—It was his lifelong dream to own his own business and he was very proud to have made it a reality.
Steve is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joanne Marceau (neé Hager), his daughters Michelle Beachem (John) and Nicole Allen (Carl Schloessmann); his grandchildren Garrett Sexton, Chyenne Allen, Liam Allen, and Willow Schloessmann; and his sister Joan Atnip (Dick). He is predeceased by his mother and father; his brother, George Marceau; and his sister, Constance Silva.
A celebration of Steve’s life was held on May 5th with over 100 of his friends and family members in attendance. Steve celebrated, reminisced, laughed, and ate cake to his heart’s content.
Steve survived long enough to see video of his youngest grand-daughter, Willow, who was born at Queen of the Valley Hospital 7 hours before he passed away. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to consider donating in his memory to help with medical expenses for Willow who is currently hospitalized. Willow’s GoFundMe can be found at www.gofundme.com/willows-fight
“Take it one day at a time, this too shall pass.”