Steve N McCoy

1946—2020

Steve McCoy passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of Jesus on March 13, 2020 after a 1½ year battle with brain cancer. He was 73 years old.

He was born and raised in Russell, Kansas. He graduated from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. There, he met and began his 52-year marriage to his wife Janet. They lived in Colorado for 24 years and in Napa, California for 28 years. He loved his family, loved people, loved sports, loved life.

He is survived by his wife Janet, his daughter Shelby, his son Jared, and four grandchildren, Kayla, Landon, Sydney and Savannah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lorena McCoy and his sister, Lynda Dreiling.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Steve requested donations to the Napa Valley Life Church Missions fund (2303 Trower Ave., Napa, CA, 94558) in lieu of flowers.