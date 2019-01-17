1944-2019
Steve Vartan embarked on another “Strange Trip” when he passed away suddenly on January 2, 2019 after suffering pul-monary embolisms and heart failure. Born in San Francisco to Sam and Mary Vartan, Steve was looking forward to his 75th birthday in February and hosting yet another of his gourmet dinner parties. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ellen, daughter Kristen (SO Sean Donaghue) and son Paul, his wife Debbie, their two adorable daughters, Aria and Aila, his sister Sue Mann and two nieces.
Steve graduated from Lincoln High School in San Francisco and the University of Oregon School of Architecture in 1968 where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He served in the Coast Guard Reserves following his college years and proudly said that the Alameda Island Coast Guard Base was never attacked under his watch. His long career in the development and city planning business took him and his family to Iowa, Hawaii, down the SF peninsula to Burlingame and Belmont, Arizona, Florida and Palm Desert in southern California before the family retired to Napa in 1994. As president of the Napa Yacht Club Homeowners Association he obtained permits for maintenance dredging of the lagoons from seven state and federal agencies. He worked closely with local governments and the Corps of Engineers to facilitate the dredging of the Napa River in 2016. He served several terms on the City of Belmont Planning Commission.
After joining the Napa Valley Yacht Club in 1996 the family moved to the water-oriented Napa Yacht Club and purchased a 35’ Mainship flybridge cruiser that became the “Strange Trip.” He loved the NVYC, serving two full “watches” as a flag officer and two terms as Commodore as well as directing the remodel of the clubhouse, deck and dock and leading cruises all over the Bay and Delta. His wonderful sense of humor and competitive nature came into play during many domino games aboard the “Strange Trip”. The family’s late Chocolate Labrador, Marceau, was an entertaining and loyal boat dog that always protected the club and cruisers, refusing to go anywhere without his master. Steve leaves a wide ranging network of friends and colleagues who will always remember him as a fine man who treated everyone with respect and kindness. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.