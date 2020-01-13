1957—2020
Steven R. Lopez was born in Berkeley, California on October 24th, 1957, and, after a sudden illness, left us on January 7, 2020 in Napa, California.
Steven grew up in Martinez, and was an instrumental part of Alhambra High and Joe DiMaggio baseball championships. He was a very fine amateur golfer for many decades.
He will be fondly remembered by his coworkers and customers throughout the Bay Area.
He is survived by his daughters, Ericka and Stephanie; two sisters, Jacklyn Daniels and husband Dan, and Denise Casanova and husband, Frank; three brothers, Alvin Lopez and wife, Sandra, Joseph Lopez, Jr. and wife, Debbie, and Marc Lopez and wife, Meg; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends.
He is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Winifred Lopez, and brother Robin Lopez.
Please join the family for a celebration of life honoring Steven Lopez at 11:00 am on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Tulocay Funeral Home, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa CA 94559.