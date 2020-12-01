1968—2020

Steven Todd Cash passed away peacefully on the morning of November 17, 2020. He was born June 28, 1968 in Napa, California where he grew up and graduated from Vintage High School. Steven was known to enjoy the simple things in life such as music, drawing, fishing, camping and tubing down Cache Creek. As a kid he played little league baseball and was an excellent pitcher. He also taught himself how to play guitar and helped form a band called High Octane. Regarding his professional life, Steven worked for Aramark in SF.

Steven is survived by his loving parents, Johnny & Nancy Cash, his mother, Constance Madalena, his 3 beautiful daughters, Brittany, Kaylee and Lacey, whom he loved very much, his siblings, David, Tracy, Brian, Jared and Travis, plus his companion of twelve years, Stacey.

Steven was a very kind-hearted human being with a big heart, a big smile and an infectious laugh. He has left a big hole in our hearts and we will miss him dearly.

Steven is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank Madalena and Glennys Colvin, John & Eileen Cash, and his stepbrother Jamie Hobbs. Steven will be laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery with a small family gathering.