Sue Ellen Rasmusen, of Napa, CA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 7, 2022, she was 84 years old.

Sue was a well-loved resident of both Napa and Junction City, CA. She and her husband were proud parents of four boys. Sue was preceded in death by her husband Kim Neil Rasmusen, Sr. and her son, Brit Rasmusen.

She is survived by her three sons; Kim Neil, Jr. (Stacie), Kyle (Carolyn) and Kent (Annette); sister, Charlotte Gardner; sister-in-law, Judy Milton; brother-in-law, Gene Hubert; cousin, Martha Fitzgerald; thirteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

She worked at the Napa Safeway on Clay Street for 32 years. Upon retirement she and her husband moved to Junction City, CA. Sue was active in Trinity County volunteering for several volunteer organizations including the Douglas City soup kitchen providing meals for low income families. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Weaverville, CA. She helped with countless fundraisers in support of the Junction City Fire department and the JC Jill's, Relay for life, Junction City Rowdies and provided transportation to and from cancer treatments to Redding, CA. Sue wrote a weekly column about happenings in Junction City in the Trinity Journal. She and her husband, Kim Sr., were members of the local RV club and went on many exciting adventures camping and enjoying the outdoors, forming lifelong friendships.

Sue was a dedicated mother, fun loving grandmother, caring daughter/sister/aunt and to all that crossed her path they were welcomed with open arms as part of the family. She will forever be remembered for her laugh, charisma and kind heart.

The family invites you to join them for a memory of life celebration. The service will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Tulocay Cemetery on 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, CA.