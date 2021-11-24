Sue Herdal passed away early Saturday morning, November 20, 2021 in her home in Napa, California. She was born on October 8, 1949 to Arthur and Marian Herdal in Auburn, California where she was raised until she went to college at Chico State. In 1972 she graduated with a master's degree/ standard teaching credential and then moved to Napa to start her career in education. Her first job was at Fairfield High School (1972-1974), then she taught in Napa County (1975-2009) for the remainder of her teaching career -Napa High School, Redwood and Silverado Middle School and the junior college. She retired in 2009 and didn't slow down a bit because now she had time to do what she loved – being outdoors in her garden, on the tennis court, golf course, or in the ocean scuba diving, on a stream fly fishing, hiking a trail or skiing down a beautiful snowy mountain top. She is survived by her beautiful daughter Chelsy Shane Newton (Jared Newton), her grandchildren Dominic Dandini, Emme and Dean Newton, her sister Barbie Ann Herdal (Chris Parkinson), her brother, Donald Herdal, sister Sharon (Donald Goodman) and many nieces and nephews and cousins, along with a circle of great friends. Lastly, per Sue's request there will not be a memorial service. We invite you to read more about her life and to share your thoughts and comments at www.tulocaycemetery.org